They discussed issues of common interest and reviewed bilateral relations.
Acting Communications Director in MOFA Meets Communication Director of Presidency of the Federal Government of Somalia
HE Ibrahim Sultan Alhashmi, Acting Communications Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met today with HE Abdirashid Mohamed Hashi, Director communication of presidency of the federal Government of Somalia.
HE Hashi commended Qatar’s efforts in organizing the Fifa Arab Cup 2021, stating that the friendly tournament sends a positive message about the region to the world.
