Advisory for Indian arrivals in Egypt (26 July 2021)

All Indian arrivals to Egypt are advised to note the following:

Embassy of India, Cairo, Egypt
Indian arrivals are subject to rapid DNA (ID NOW) test irrespective of valid Vaccination Certificate and RT-PCR negative test report that they carry with them. If tested positive, another RT-PCR test would be done by airport quarantine authorities. If the RT-PCR report also is positive, the passengers are sent to a designated hospital for further tests. Then, passengers bound to Egypt and transit passengers will be allowed entry only when the test reports are negative.

Indian passengers/transit passengers including students are advised to get vaccinated and strictly follow the COVID Protocol guidelines during their travel to avoid undesirable situation.

