Africa Cup Three Day Tournament: Senegal comes back from defeat to victory

The game got off to a tentative start as each side tried to weigh up each other up but Senegal’s fast winger No. 12, Fatoumata Bah still got off to a flying start tearing up the pitch and through Cote d’Ivoire’s wall like defence passing to her teammate No. 16 Mariem Coumba Barry being brought down and awarded a penalty kick. As Senegal pushed forward Coumba scored a bold try bring the score at half time to 13 to Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire 5.

Cote d’Ivoire suffered a number of serious injuries including two concussions, Senegal scored a brave try but as the ball came down on the line so did Cote d’Ivoire’s No. 11 Absa Cherif causing a long pause in the match as medics attended her, despite this Cote d’Ivoire’s morale did not seem to be dinted but they failed to score for the rest of the match.

Senegal had learned from their mistakes in their match against Tunisia last Saturday building upon their physical prowess in the scrum to develop their passing and learning to use their wingers better.

Just three minutes into the second half Senegal’s No. 14, Amy Nyafouna scored another try, and as Cote d’Ivoire began a long series of substitutions Senegal landed two more tries by No 10 Fatou Diame, followed by No. 12 Fatouma Bah bringing the score up to 33 to 05 before a water break and this time it was Senegal to change players but it was No. 4 Dieynaba Camara who had played the whole match who scored the final two tries for Senegal winning her the title of Woman of the Match.

Senegal have turned out respectably losing their first game against Tunisia but winning one today, Dieynaba said they had learned a lot from playing 15s at this level, “we knew that we needed to start slowly and not to make the same mistakes we did against Tunisia,” she added “this match has given us a lot of confidence.” Senegal’s team coach, Simon le Noir said “we kept to the same game plan for this game, and all the tournaments,” looking to the future of the team’s 15’s game he said “we want to create our own style of playing 15’s”

Kama Tidiane, Vice President of the Rugby Federation of Cote d’Ivoire is looking ahead to Saturday’s final game in the tournament series against Tunisia, “Tunisia is much faster and more technical but with Senegal there’s a lot more physical contact we are taking these lessons forward and we will do our best.”

Women’s Rugby in Africa: On the African continent, women’s rugby has seen tremendous growth. In the last decade it increased from 50 000 female players in 2012, to over 260 000 in 2018. For this tremendous growth to continue, strong leadership in women’s rugby needs to continue, the Women’s Executive Leadership Scholarship is one of the tools that will enable this. Africa will also be well represented when South Africa participates in the next rugby World Cup women in New Zealand in 2021 and Kenya in the Olympic Games.

About Rugby Africa: Created in 1986, Rugby Africa ( www.RugbyAfrique.com ), previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby – CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby ( www.WorldRugby.org ), the international organization responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organizes the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 39 members unions.

