Africa Investment Forum to host third Market Days in Abidjan, December 1-3, 2021

Discussions at Market Days 2021 will focus on many different sectors, notably: agriculture and agro-processing; energy and climate; health; ICT and telecommunication; and industrialization and trade. These are all sectors prioritized under the Africa Investment Forum’s Unified Response to Covid-19 initiative, launched in 2020.

Boardroom sessions, where deals are finalized, will feature projects that: (1) are women-led; (2) are in Africa’s creative industries; and (3) promote financial, economic, and social sustainability.

“We look forward to welcoming investors to join us in Abidjan – and virtually around the world – to take the next step in Africa’s growth,” said Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank. “To achieve this growth, however, and to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, Africa will need significant financial support. As an example. the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa will need $425 billion in additional gross financing by 2030,” he added.

