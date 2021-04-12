Africa Oil & Power unites Mining and Energy at All-Africa Event in 2022

By building on integration opportunities among the renewable energy and mining sectors; and recognizing the role that the mining industry has to play in facilitating a continent-wide energy transition, AEM 2022 will drive investment and deal-making in the energy and mining value chains across Africa.

“Foreign investment will play the most vital role in supporting economic growth and eliminating energy poverty in Africa for years to come,” notes NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber. “AEM 2022 will present foreign investors with the valuable opportunity to identify meaningful investment opportunities that will not only initiate long-term and sustainable project developments, but will generate multiple economic benefits through job creation, local content, and industrialization.”

Key discussion points will include Africa’s energy transition; renewable energy in mining; energy storage, battery metals and the future of African mining; synergies between mining and energy in the post-COVID environment; the role of oil and gas in Africa’s economies; Africa as a global LNG leader; the future of African power grids and utilities; funding for gas-to-power projects; independent power producers, privatized power and Africa-wide electrification; and the hydrogen revolution and electric vehicles.

“AOP recognizes the mutual value creation and synergies of the energy sector and the mining industry and AEM 2022 provides the pan-African networking and deal-making platform for increased integration between these sectors,” said James Chester, Senior Director at AOP.

The conference will be hosted in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources & Energy, the African Energy Chamber, the South Africa Oil & Gas Alliance, the South Africa-China Economy and Trade Association and Russia’s AFROCOM and will take place in accordance with all government and COVID-19 protocols.