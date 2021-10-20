Africa Oil Week to Highlight Unrivalled Opportunities, Driving Investment and Deal-Making Across the African Continent

The senior line-up of 150 speakers includes Hon. Thomas Camara, Minister of Petroleum, Energy & Renewable Energies, Côte d'Ivoire; Nicolas Terraz, President of Exploration & Production, TotalEnergies; Chaher Boulakhras, CEO, Sonelgaz; Rahul Dhir, CEO, Tullow Oil; Simon Flowers, Chairman & Chief Analyst, Wood Mackenzie and Irene Waage Basili, CEO, Shearwater GeoServices.

The event has also received overwhelming support from leading organisations from across the globe including Eni, Chevron, Shell, Equinor, Perenco, ReconAfrica, Seplat Energy, Africa Oil Corp, PGS and Fugro.

Facilitating partnerships for progress

In line with the theme, the event will stimulate upstream transactions,drive investments into African energy projects, and facilitate new partnerships and networking opportunities for the African upstream. Alongside a week full of networking functions, roundtables and in-person meetings, 2021 sees the inclusion of the revived ‘Africa Independents Forum’ a platform designed to showcase the most exciting farm-out, JV and asset opportunities on the continent. Content briefings dedicated to energy financing will help delegates capitalise on business and project opportunities presented by the energy transition.

Foday Mansaray, Director General, Petroleum Directorate, Sierra Leone , said, “We are very much looking forward to attending Africa Oil Week in Dubai in November. We look forward to participating in the event and presenting opportunities that Sierra Leone has, and reuniting with key industry stakeholders from leading global organisations, governments and business partners from Africa and the UAE once again at this important event”

Role of digitalisation and Middle Eastern investment opportunities

As the upstream moves to embrace digital solutions more than ever before to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on operations, Africa Oil Week will spotlight the critical role innovation and technology plays in Africa’s future energy landscape, specifically examining how it can be utilised to safeguard and strengthen Africa’s upstream portfolios from future disruption. An expert panel including representatives from Maersk Drilling, Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will unpack this during a high-level conference session.

Africa Oil Week will also maximise its one-year placement in the UAE to create an investment channel between the two regions by bringing in the Middle Eastern financial community to the event to showcase the countless prospective energy opportunities Africa has to offer. Another interesting session will be dedicated to the sharing of best practice across the Middle East and African upstreams, with Alexandre Araman, Principal Analyst – Middle East Upstream Research, Wood Mackenzie and Eng. Abdul-Amir Ajmi, External Affairs and Value Creation Director, Petroleum Directorate Oman (PDO) scheduled to present.

Paul Sinclair, Vice President of Energy & Director of Government Relations, Africa Oil Week & Future Energy Series Africa said, “The Africa Oil Week conference provides four days of pioneering insights, from ministerial panels to strategic outlooks and sessions designed to drive investment into the African upstream. The agenda, as always, is focused on strategic business intelligence and deal-making opportunities. The past two years have seen an accelerated transition towards clean energy solutions. At this year's edition, our curated programme has an impressive line-up of industry experts who will explore opportunities created by the energy transition for the African Upstream.”

The event will also serve as an ideal platform for experts to work on an economic blueprint to harmonise energy development in Africa that will help achieve a clean energy future for the continent and ensure the affordability of clean energy projects and funds available to facilitate the transition.

For more information click here https://bit.ly/2Z8NcPW

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil Week.

For further information or to request an interview, please contact: On behalf of Africa Oil Week Dr. Alex Mswaka Email: alex.mswaka@hyve.group

Effat Mostafa Executive Director Tactics Marketing Management effat@tactics.ae +971 55 414 7882

Media files