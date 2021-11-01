Africa Oil Week to Initiate Discussions on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Energy Sector

Lamé Verre, Co-Chair for Europe & Sub-Saharan Africa at Lean In Energy (LIEN), said: “At LIEN, our mission is to empower women and allies in the energy sector and those interested in energy, to achieve their ambitions through peer-to-peer mentoring, community, public awareness, education and advocacy. Our alliance with AOW provides a collaborative platform for both organisations to reach a much wider audience. By joining forces, the two organisations can elevate the voices of women and make sure they are heard in key decision-making concerns whilst providing the vital conduit and pathway to achieving the global energy transition and the journey to a low carbon economy

Gender no bar

As the world prepares to accelerate the energy transition and embarks on the journey to a low carbon economy, the role of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) cannot be overemphasised – the business case is clear, and the workforce gap is even more apparent. Similarly, as the continent of Africa undergoes a shift due to discoveries, changing industry trends, adoption of renewable solutions, technological innovations, it is imperative to have a diverse workforce. Thus, women will indeed have a fundamental role to play in the energy sector’s success.

Cynthia Lumor, Deputy Managing Director, Tullow Ghana, said, “As nations across the globe make diversity and inclusion part of their central agenda, it is heartening to see that we are also playing a role in integrating this very important feature into Africa, particularly in the energy sector. I am positive that AOW Accelerates will serve as a major platform to empower women, encouraging them to participate in decision making and the growth of the sector. This is also in line with the Gender Equality goal set by the United Nations as part of their 17 SDGs. Women have proved that they have tremendous potential and can contribute enormously to any sector, which is why it is important to engage them in crucial discussions that can reshape the industry.”

Paul Sinclair, Vice President of Energy & Director of Government Relations, Africa Oil Week & Future Energy Series Africa, commented, “The discussion of inclusion and diversity has always been key. The energy sector undoubtedly needs greater participation from women. Their unique, innate skill-set and perspectives can drive innovation and change in the sector. To facilitate this positive move, our collaboration with Lean In Energy is crucial. Our primary goal is to initiate progressive dialogue and ensure inclusive growth across the industry. We want more women to be seen at the table, we want their voices to be heard, and we want them to participate in helping us reinvent the future of the energy industry.”

Carefully curated by Africa Oil Week and Lean in Energy, the 2021 Power List comprises 50 inspiring women – from Morocco to Cape Town, from Manager to Minister – all of whom are working and motivating others across the African energy sector was also recently launched. As the traditional energy industry sits on the verge of a new transition, there has never been a more important time to drive diversity and inclusion awareness into our sector, to ensure that women continue to have a voice and opinion in shaping this transformation.

Scheduled to take place from 8-11 November 2021 in Dubai, Africa Oil Week 2021 will unite key decision-makers and ministers from several African nations and the UAE. The conference will serve as a platform for crucial dialogue, solutions and positive engagement over key challenges facing the energy sector in Africa. It will also facilitate partnerships with stakeholders in the Middle East and attract investments into the African oil and gas industry.

For more information on the Power List, click here https://bit.ly/2Y4602O

