African Banker Awards lauds winners' innovation and resilience

The 2021 virtual event featured performances by African diva Angelique Kidjo and Adina, a Ghanaian-South African singer.

The award for African Banker of the Year went, for the second consecutive year, to Hebert Wigwe, Managing Director and co-founder of Access Bank Group, which has grown rapidly to become one of the largest retail banks in Africa over the last decade, with over 40 million customers.

The 2021 edition of the awards set out to recognize institutions that have contributed to women’s empowerment on the continent and to the real economy, which has suffered from the impact of Covid-19.

Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Mohammed Benchaâboun, was named Finance Minister of the Year in recognition of his ministry’s exemplary response to the economic crisis brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Omar Ben Yedder, Group Publisher of African Banker, commended the banking sector for its responsiveness to clients' needs, and for setting up gender programs, supporting women-led businesses and promoting women within their organizations.

“Fintechs are really the flavor of the year and we’ve seen plenty of money from venture capital, from private equity wealth, going into the fintech space in Egypt, Kenya and in Nigeria, and to some extent crypto and blockchain, although those are at very early stages,” Ben Yedder said.

The continued strength and resilience of the banking sector would be critical to support economic recovery from the pandemic across Africa, he said.

Complete list of 2021 African Banker Award winners:

Sustainable bank of the year

Commercial International Bank (CIB) Egypt

Infrastructure deal of the year

Tanzania Standard Gauge Railway $1.46bn loan facility

Nedbank | Standard Chartered | TDB

Deal of the year - Equity

Privatization of Afam Power Plc and Afam Three Fast Power Ltd

FBNQuest

Deal of the year - Debt

African Export-Import Bank, COVID-19 Support Facility

MUFG Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Award for financial inclusion

Trust Merchant Bank, DRC

African Banker Icon

Charlie Robertson, Chief Economist, Renaissance Capital

Finance Minister of the year

H.E Mohammed Benchaâboun, Minister for Economy and Finance, Morocco

Award for Innovation for Financial Services

Bank of Industry, Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme

Energy deal of the year

Nkhotakota Solar Power Plant in Malawi / 7.5 MW Solar PV Power Plant in Burundi

African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI)

Agriculture deal of the year

$400m Revolving Trade Finance Facility in favour of ETC Group

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)

African SME Bank of the Year

Ecobank

Best Regional Bank in Africa

North: Attijariwafa Bank, Morocco

West: Banque de Développement du Mali

East: Equity Bank, Kenya

Central: BGFI, Gabon

Southern: Mozabanco, Mozambique

Investment Bank of the Year

ABSA

Central Bank Governor of the Year

H.E. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor Reserve Bank of South Africa

Lifetime Achievement

Felix Bikpo

African Bank of the Year

Standard Bank Group

African Banker of the Year

Herbert Wigwe, Group CEO, Access Bank

