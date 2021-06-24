African Union Commission, AfCFTA and former heads of state from Nigeria and Malawi amongst first government leaders confirmed for Africa Oil Week 2021

Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Government Relations for Africa Oil Week said “Governments are an integral part of Africa Oil Week and we are delighted to be able to provide the sector with much needed direct access to these leaders. Discussions onsite will take the form of 15+ National Energy Showcases, ministerial panel discussions and pre-arranged 1-2-1 meetings and will help to drive investment and advance energy projects in to, and across Africa.”

Africa Oil Week is known for gathering vast numbers of African and international energy ministers and acts as a deal-making platform for the most senior stakeholders within the African upstream industry.

Foday Mansaray, Director General for Sierra Leone’s Petroleum Directorate who has also confirmed his participation said “We are very much looking forward to attending Africa Oil Week in Dubai in November. We look forward to participating in the event and presenting opportunities that Sierra Leone has.”

To date, the following Ministers and government leaders have been announced to attend Africa Oil Week 2021: H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo,Former President of Nigeria H.E. Dr. Peter Arthur Mutharika,Former President of Malawi H.E. Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission H.EWamkele Keabetswe Mene,Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Hon.Jean-Marc Thystere Tchicaya,Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of Congo Hon. Abdirashiid Mohamed Ahmed,Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, Republic of Somalia Hon. Timothy Kabba,Minister of Mineral Resources, Republic of Sierra Leone Hon.Hon. John Munyes, Cabinet SecMinistry of Petroleum & Mining, Republic of Kenya Hon. Dr. Koang Tutlam,State Minister of Mines, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Republic of Ethiopia Hon. Fafa Sayang,Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Republic of Gambia Hon.Lamine Seydou Traore,Minister of Energy and Water, Republic of Mali Hon. Bachir Ismael,Minister of Energy, Republic of Burkina Faso Hon. Yonis Ali Guedi,Minister of Energy, Republic of Djibouti Atty. Saifuah-Mai Gray,CEO, National Oil Company of Liberia Hon. Archie Donmo, Director General, Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority Francis Gatare,CEO, Rwanda Mining Petroleum and Gas Board Proscovia Nabbanja,Ag. Chief Executive Officer, Uganda National Oil Company Ms. Asha Omar,CEO, Somalia Petroleum Authority Foday Mansaray, Director General, Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone Maixent Raoul Ominga,Head, SNPC, Republic of Congo Jerreh Barrow,Commissioner for Petroleum, Ministry of Petroleum & Energy, Republic of Gambia Dr. Solomon Kassa,Director for Petroleum Exploration, Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Republic of Ethiopia Ibrahim Djamous,Director Gen Hydrocarbon, SHT, Republic of Chad Mr. Famourou Kourouma,Director General ONAP, Republic of Guinea Alem Kibreab, Director General of the Department of Mines at the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Eritrea

