African Union Congratulates Honourable Michel Sidibé, from the Republic of Mali on his Appointment as African Medicines Agency Envoy

Hon. Sidibé is a renowned tireless champion of African-owned solutions and has been an outspoken advocate for local pharmaceutical production of medicines and other essential health commodities. He contributed to the efforts towards access to quality and safe medicines and vaccines and in fighting global inequities. He was initially appointed by the African Union Commission (AUC) as a senior advocate for the signing and ratification of the African Medicines Agency.

Under his leadership at UNAIDS, more than 25 million people started life saving HIV treatment. His vision of zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths has been a rallying call that has inspired millions in the global AIDS and health movement. Global resources mobilized for the fight against AIDS grew from $9 billion to $22 billion during his tenure.