Africa's Investment Guide to doing Business in Africa

With this in mind, Africa Day aims to reflect the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (African Union) and celebrate the cultural and economic potential of our continent. As we commemorate the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1963, Centurion Law Group ( https://CenturionLG.com ) aims to position itself at the forefront of Africa’s business practices with the upcoming launch of its new knowledge and legal platform on doing business in Africa.

In just a few days, the Pan-African corporate law conglomerate will launch its much-anticipated Africa Investment Guide set to provide a wealth of legal and business knowledge gravely required by businesses seeking to invest on the continent. Our Investment Guide, put together by our country experts, provides practical and in-depth insight on relevant laws and regulations which impact investments in the different African countries.

“Availability of reliable information on the legal and regulatory landscape of countries of interest has remained a non-tariff barrier to trade and investment in Africa. What Centurion has done here is to put to great use, its unique positioning across Africa to bridge the gap between potential social and economic investors on one hand, and government and local private sectors in Africa on the other hand.” noted Zion Adeoye, the Managing Director of Centurion Law Group notes

As we develop a united Africa and a better world, let’s use Africa Day as an opportunity to circulate the nature of learning and commit to a transparent and enabling environment to remind ourselves of how far we have come and how far we can still go.

For more information on the Africa Investment Guide launch, subscribe by visiting centurionlg.com or email investmentguide@centurionlg.com . Join the conversation by engaging on our social media platforms by using the official hashtag #AfricaInvestmentGuide

References:

Brookings (2021) Spotlighting opportunities for business in Africa and strategies to succeed in the world’s next big growth market. Available from [24 May 2021]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Centurion Law Group.