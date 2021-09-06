Ambassador and Madam Horie's Appearance on TV (KBC "Good Morning Kenya")

During his interview with the Programme Host, Mr. Victor Oloo, Ambassador Horie talked about Japan’s economic and technical cooperation with Kenya and some of the Embassy’s activities such as cultural events held at his Official Residence. Ambassador Horie also expressed his appreciation for Team Kenya for their participation and congratulated the Kenyan athletes on their outstanding performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, which officially closed just a day before the interview. The interview concluded with Ambassador Horie explaining why he decided to incorporate singing in his diplomatic activities in Kenya and became known as a “singing Ambassador”. Ambassador Horie and his spouse, Madam Yuko finally performed Eric Wainaina’s famous song “Daima” live in the studio. The full interview can be watched on this link:www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_Ta--klkz8