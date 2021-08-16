Ambassador Bader Winds up Kwacjok, Wau Inspection Visit

“You cannot have peace, stability and development without sustainable road infrastructures,” said Ambassador Bader. The European diplomat further said the EU remains committed to helping the government of South Sudan bring basic services –including security- to local communities, improve access for humanitarian actors and develop trade by creating local markets.

Bader also announced that the EU was able to secure an additional funding of 20M Euros for the resilience component of the feeder roads programme, bringing the total funding to 36M Euros and that other feeder roads would be opened in Western Bahr el Ghazal (like the road connecting Kangi to Bisellia) and in Upper Nile State.

UNOPS implements the feeder roads construction projects while the World Food Programme implemented the construction of Kwacjok Bridge over Jur River with financial support from the European Union respectively.