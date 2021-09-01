AmCham Libya Partners with Libya Energy & Economic Summit, U.S. Companies Invited to Invest in Libya

As part of the agreement with AmCham Libya, the event organizer ECP extends an invitation to U.S. companies to attend the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021. While oil and gas will play a central role in the conference agenda, the event will include sessions on infrastructure, renewables, power, and other diversified sectors.

Debbie Hirst, Director of AmCham Libya, said: “This conference is an exciting opportunity for the business community in Tripoli and takes place at an important moment in Libya’s re-emergence. The U.S. and its companies can play a vital role in developing and growing the economy, and supporting the Libyan private sector and energy business. Alongside ECP, we are committed to bringing U.S. investment into the country.”

AmCham Libya and ECP invite American business leaders to join the summit as speakers and support as sponsors, and for U.S. media to cover the event.

U.S. companies have historically played a vital role in exploring and developing Libya’s oil and gas resources. Esso in 1957 drilled the first successful oil well and made commercial discoveries in 1959. American firms and consortia, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, Hess Corporation, ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum and others, have remained instrumental in developing the nation’s oil and gas fields in the years since.

The Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 will be held on 22-23 November 2021, in-person in Tripoli and on Zoom for online participants. The event is officially endorsed and organized in close collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister, and represents the first major energy event to be held in person in Tripoli for a decade.

Companies interested in supporting the event can contact sales@energycapitalpower.com for more information. Individuals and organizations that wish to join as speakers or panelists can contact speak@energycapitalpower.com and media partners can contact media@energycapitalpower.com . Learn more at www.LibyaSummit.com .

