AMISOM and Somalia Security Forces Establish Joint Operations Centres Across Somalia and Start Specialised Trainings to Secure National Elections

Members of Somalia’s security services are undergoing an extensive 6-day training at the Banadir Joint Operations Centre (JOC) to provide them with specialist skills needed to secure the country’s ongoing national elections.

African Union Mission in Somalia
African Union Mission in Somalia

Drawn from the Somalia Police Force (SPF), the National Intelligence Agency (NISA) and the Somalia National Army (SNA), the 45 officers will receive training in forensic investigations and intelligence-led policing.

Speaking at the start of the training on Sunday 5th August, 2021 in Mogadishu, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Augustine Magnus Kailie, said AMISOM, SPF and other international partners are working together through the Joint Operations Centre to safeguard the security, integrity and credibility of the electoral process.

“The Joint Operations Centers (JOC) were established in line with international best practices of intelligence-led policing, especially securing the integrity of the election process and the need for coordination in planning and intelligence analysis,” said Police Commissioner Kailie.

One notable achievement of the Joint Operations Centers has been the establishment of a Women’s Situation Desk (WSD) at the various centers across the country in order to protect women and other citizens against all forms of election-related violence.

The Director General of the Ministry of Interior and Federal Affairs, Yussuf Ali Mohamed, said it was with the support of AMISOM that Somalia managed to establish 12 Joint Operation Centers across the country.

“For our elections to be free and credible, security is of the utmost importance. We can only hold elections when we have provided security. This is why such trainings are important. Ultimately it is for the benefit of the Somalis,” said Mr Yussuf.

The Joint Operations Centers work in coordination with the National Election Security Taskforce, which is the highest security organ tasked with securing Somalia’s ongoing national elections. The taskforce is chaired by the Somalia Police Force, with support from AMISOM Police.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Mission in Somalia.

