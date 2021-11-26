RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

AMISOM condemns cowardly attack in Mogadishu

Authors:

APO Importer

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) strongly condemns the cowardly attack on Thursday morning in Mogadishu that killed and injured members of the public, including school children.

At about 7:30 am, a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) exploded in Hodan District near a school, killing and maiming students, other innocent civilians and destroying property.

There was no AMISOM convoy at the scene of the attack or its environs at the moment of the explosion, and no AMISOM assets or personnel were impacted by the blast as Al- Shabaab falsely claimed. Initial reports indicate that the explosion targeted a private security company.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this cowardly attack on innocent civilians who were going about their daily activities. This is yet another evidence of Al-Shabaab’s disregard for human life. AMISOM stands with the people and the government of Somalia in this trying moment and will continue supporting their efforts to bring peace and normalize life in the country,” said the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira.

Ambassador Madeira sends his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Mission in Somalia.

