AMISOM conducts field inspection of ongoing Quick Impact Projects in Baidoa

At an inspection tour, senior officers of AMISOM and South West State officials were satisfied with progress of work, which is expected to be complete in October 2021.

“We are pleased to work with AMISOM. Once completed, the healthcare facility will increase access to healthcare for the communities living in Hanano IDP camp,” said South West State Deputy Minister of Health, Osman Abdi Muse, after touring the construction site.

South West Minister of Education, Mohamed Yousif, who was part of the inspection team, said many students in the district were learning in makeshift facilities and were often at the mercy of the weather. He was optimistic that a safe and modern school would increase enrolment and literacy.

The Southwest State Minister of Planning, Ahmed Mathobe, said his administration would ensure that there was adequate security at all facilities being constructed so that they are preserved for the benefit of future generations.

The Head of AMISOM Civil Affairs Unit, Dr. Opiyo Ododa, said as part of the AMISOM’s Quick Impact Projects (QIPs), several liberated communities have been supported with basic social services to alleviate hardships. QIPS projects include schools, health facilities, water wells, free medical care, construction and renovation of Police stations and others.

“For the health facility and school here, AMISOM worked closely with the South West State authorities. We will continue to work with them to provide equipment for both facilities so they can be used by the community,” said AMISOM Senior Civil Affairs Officer, Dr Opiyo Ododa.

AMISOM’s Civilian Sector Team Leader in Baidoa, Fadil Karrar, thanked the officials from the South West State for their co-operation and support in securing the land and facilitating access for construction to take place.

Present during the site inspection were AMISOM Civil Engineer, Andrew Alele and AMISOM Senior Public Information Officer Gifty Bingley.