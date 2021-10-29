Kingspan, an Ireland-based company set with the mission to “green the industry”, provides an ingenious solution to the issue of post-harvest food loss with its cold store systems. Kingspan MEATCA President, Dr. Suat Kıroğlu says: “With ColdBox (https://bit.ly/3mpZ4GQ), we both contribute to reducing food losses, and prevent products from losing value for the producers. We are delighted to have found a modular, easy, and guaranteed method of preventing post-harvest depreciation of crops.”
An Environmentalist Company, Kingspan Group, Introduces an Innovative Solution to Post-harvest Food Loss Issue
IRL- According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (https://bit.ly/3Bq7vWP) (EPA), about one-third of the food produced globally is either lost or wasted along the food supply chain. This amounts to over a billion tons of food and $940 billion in economic losses annually, while one in nine people remain undernourished. Although in principle the food produced around the world is enough to feed the global population, recent statistics by FAO (https://bit.ly/3BorRj8) show that the number of people in the world affected by hunger has reached 811 million. Post-harvest food loss that occurs in-between production and distribution stages is one crucial environmental issue that necessitates immediate eco-friendly remedies from companies that seek solutions to improve storage, transport, and sales methods.
3.5 times more storage
Mentioning that Kingspan ColdBox is an easy-to-install, self-supporting cold store solution, Dr. Kıroğlu explained its features: “Its patented steel-free self-supporting design eliminates the need for expensive steel framework. The QuadCore technology behind the product’s design increases energy efficiency with its thermal performance. The cutting-edge cold storage systems also provide 3.5 times more storage than any typical modular cold room storage available in the market. All components fit into a single container which can be shipped to any destination globally just with the click of a finger. The components can be easily installed on the spot with little need for on-site adjustments and each component is covered with a warranty for the customers’ peace of mind.”
Suitable for health care and disaster relief
Dr. Suat Kıroğlu stated that a variety of goods can be stored using ColdBox including vegetables, fruits, meat, and sea products for a lower electricity cost due to its energy-efficient design compared to traditional cold room solutions. He added that health care and disaster relief are also some of the many other areas in which eco-friendly ColdBox cold room solutions can be utilized.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingspan Group.
Media files
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh