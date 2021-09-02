An Upcoming Oil Boom: Namibia's Minister of Mines and Energy Hon. Tom Alweendo is Coming to African Energy Week in Cape Town to Discuss Investment, Exploration, and Regional Collaboration

Notable sector participants include Tullow Oil pc, who is exploring Namibia’s offshore basins; ExxonMobil, currently exploring the frontier Namibe Basin in partnership with the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR); Qatar Petroleum and Shell, who have exploration campaigns in Block 2913A and 2914B; Africa Oil Corp and TotalEnergies, currently operating the Venus exploration well; and Reconnaissance Energy Africa, who’s drilling campaign indicated that Namibia’s 6.3 million-acre Kavango Basin may hold billions of barrels of oil.

In addition to promoting the country’s sizeable reserves, Hon. Alweendo has been highly effective in establishing an enabling environment for investors, ensuring a favorable regulatory landscape that provides the backbone of Namibia’s energy sector while positioning the country as a highly competitive African investment destination. With major regional competitors in Africa – such as South Africa, Angola, and Gabon - Namibia has had to be proactive in its sectoral competitiveness, and has, therefore, used market-driven policies and progressive fiscal terms to create the condition for foreign and private sector investment. Accordingly, the Minister will drive a strong discussion on the value of regulation, drawing an increasing number of investors into Namibia.

“Namibia will be a major player in Africa’s energy development and AEW 2021 will showcase the country to the world. Rather than abandon the continent for international venues, Namibia has joined so many other African Ministers in coming to Cape Town, emphasizing that any discussion regarding Africa must take place in Africa. Hon. Alweendo has been incredibly effective in driving exploration in Namibia, and he will drive a valuable discussion on the role that oil and gas will play in Africa. Leading a delegation from one of Africa’s most promising hydrocarbon markets, and hosting a pavilion at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Hon. Alweendo will place Namibia at the center of Africa’s energy dialogue,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Led by Hon. Alweendo, a strong Namibian delegation will come to AEW 2021 in Cape Town, promoting the value of Namibia’s energy sector transformation for the entire southern African region. This delegation includes Maggy Shino, Namibia’s Petroleum Commissioner, Immanuel Mulunga, Managing Director of the NAMCOR, and Shakwa Nyambe, Managing Director, Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN)– Africa Chapter and Founder and Managing Director of the Namibian law firm Shakwa Nyambe & Company Inc. With an emphasis on local content, technical and regulatory affairs, and exploration and production, both Hon. Alweendo and the entire Namibian delegation is committed to accelerating hydrocarbon development in the country, attracting investors to its promising sector.

