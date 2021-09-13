RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2021: Sonangol IPO Program Announced at AOG 2021

Authors:

APO Importer

Minister H.E Diamantino Azevedo announced last week that the Sonangol IPO program is currently in effect; This IPO program is part of Sonangol's regeneration initiative that focuses on its core business to divest non-oil-related business from its portfolio; Organized by Energy Capital &amp; Power, AOG 2021 is the first in-person energy event in Angola in 2021 committed to accelerating Angolan energy progress in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Energy Capital &amp; Power
Energy Capital &amp; Power

Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, H.E Diamantino Azevedo, Announced the launch of Sonangol’s Initial Public Offer (IPO) program during Angola Oil &amp; Gas (AOG) 2021, which took place on September 9-10 in Luanda.

Recommended articles

“The IPO program is part of the long-term strategy of the national oil company regeneration initiative. It started in the early stages when we separated the role of concessionaire and regulator, through the creation of the Agência Nacional de Petróleos, Biocombustíveis e Gás and the divestment of no-essential businesses to focus on core oil and gas activities. Now, in the final stages of the regeneration initiative, we are thrilled to invite all interested parties in Angola and around the world to own a stake in Africa's third-largest oil and gas company that will champion Angola's energy industry into the next era of energy,” he said

Meanwhile, the Minister also stated that the Sonangol center of excellence for research and development, which is currently under construction, will play a crucial role in Angola's upstream sector, as well as in its clean energy initiatives.

The future of Angola's energy industry took center stage during the opening day of AOG 2021, the second edition of Angola's most significant energy event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital &amp; Power.

Media files

Energy Capital &amp; Power
Energy Capital &amp; Power 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Dubai Eases Travel Restrictions Ahead of Africa Oil Week in November 2021

Africa Oil Week

Kenyan Cabinet Secretaries Hon. John Munyes and Hon. Charles Keter Commit to African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

National Oil Corporation of Libya Supports Historic Tripoli Energy Summit

Energy Capital &amp; Power

Statement by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, 6 September 2021

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)