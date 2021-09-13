Angola's ANPG Launches Permanent Offer Program to increase Oil and Gas Exploration in Angola

The Angolan government approved the proposal in late August, and the new permanent negotiations program will allow the concessionaire to proactively promote and negotiate oil and gas concessions independently from the rules and regulations of the Concession Allocation Strategy, which was approved by presidential decree 52/19 of February 18. It will enable the concessionaire to have robust competitive strategies to attract international investment in Angola´s energy sector.

“Investors are able to contact ANPG to submit investment proposal on available petroleum-based resources for exploration in Angola, in a fully transparent and compliant process,” said César Paxe, ANPG administrator.

The permanent offer program will allow for continued negotiations between operators and the concessionaire on fields where the concession period will expire or on concessions that were not included in the concession’s strategy. Under the new program, concessions will remain permanently available for negotiations with potential investors.

At AOG2021, which took place on September 9-10, 2021, ANPG actively promoted Angola as the best market to invest in the energy industry in a post-Covid 19 era. The concessionaire representatives played a key role in a variety of high-level panel discussions, promoting both the company’s position as a global energy leader, and Angola’s position as a top hydrocarbon market.

