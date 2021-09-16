Angola's National Oil, Gas and Biofuel's Agency (ANPG) Highly Satisfied with Final Results from 2020 Bid Round

According to ANPG, once the oil concessions are awarded, the oil and gas operations in country will grow, and create new opportunities for continued investment, skills development and socio-economic growth. The concessionaire is shifting focus from high operation intensive fields in Angola's offshore waters to onshore explorations, with a primary objective of developing a robust oil and gas sector that is competitive within the region.

“This is a capital-intensive industry, and we want to ensure we create investment opportunities for the development of onshore exploration activities. These results further cement the concessionaire's intent to develop strong local oil and gas capabilities that will significantly contribute to Angola's energy independence goal,” said Natacha Massano, Executive Administrator at ANPG.

The concessionaire is expecting to award the oil concession to the bid winners on September 23, and is simultaneously accepting investment proposals for the new bid round for eight oil blocks of which three are in the Kwanza Maritime Basin (blocks 7\21 8\21 and 9\21) and five in the lower Congo Maritime Basin (blocks16\21, 31\21 32\21 33\21 and 34\31) as part of the agency´s efforts to boost oil and gas exploration and production in Angola.

ANPG announced the new bid round ( https://bit.ly/3lBpJ1M ) at AOG2021, an event where ANPG's Senior Executives actively promoted Angola as the best market to invest in the energy industry in a post-Covid 19 era. The concessionaire representatives played a vital role in various high-level panel discussions, promoting the Agency's position as a critical partner in creating highly valued investment opportunities in the Angolas energy industry.

