Angola's National Oil, Gas and Biofuel's Agency (ANPG) opens Congo, Kwanza Blocks in Ongoing Bid Round

The ongoing bid-round is a manifestation of Angola’s strategy for the continuous attribution of petroleum concessions 2019-2025 which was approved and codified by Presidential Decree no. 52/19, of 18 February 2019.
It aims to expand research and evaluation activities across sedimentary basins , increase geological knowledge of Angola’s hydrocarbon potential and invite a new wave of explorers to yield new discoveries.
