Angola's National Oil, Gas and Biofuel's Agency (ANPG) opens Congo, Kwanza Blocks in Ongoing Bid Round

Angola’s National Oil, Gas and Biofuel’s Agency (ANPG) has officially opened blocks for licensing in the Onshore Lower Congo Basin and the Onshore Kwanza Basin as part of its 2020 oil and gas licensing round. This latest call to tender is part of the agency's ongoing 2019-2025 hydrocarbons licensing strategy.

The Onshore Lower Congo Basin Blocks include CON1, CON5 and CON6; while theOnshore Kwanza Basin Blocks comprise KON5, KON6, KON8, KON9, KON17, and KON20.

Recommended articles

The ongoing bid-round is a manifestation of Angola’s strategy for the continuous attribution of petroleum concessions 2019-2025 which was approved and codified by Presidential Decree no. 52/19, of 18 February 2019.

It aims to expand research and evaluation activities across sedimentary basins , increase geological knowledge of Angola’s hydrocarbon potential and invite a new wave of explorers to yield new discoveries.

For bidding rules and procedures please click here( https://bit.ly/3h6Q07v ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital &amp; Power.

The Angolan Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels counts on Africa Oil &amp; Power (AOP) – the continent’s leading energy investment platform – as a consultant. Please contact Joao@energycapitalpower.com for further information.

