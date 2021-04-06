Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) Ups Net Income By 3% in 2020

The year also witnessed a landmark capital increase by which the Corporation increased its authorized capital from USD2.4 bn to USD20 bn, subscribed capital from USD2 bn to USD10 bn, paid-up capital from USD1 bn to USD1.5 bn, and callable capital from USD1 bn to USD8.5 bn.

Commenting on APICORP’s results, Dr. Aabed bin Abdulla Al-Saadoun, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: “The strong 2020 financial results despite the uncertain economic landscape that clouded most of the year illustrates APICORP’s exceptional steadfastness and resilience. The fact that we ended the year with a 3% increase in net income points to the Corporation’s strong and solid fundamentals. As the region, and indeed the world, begins to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that we will continue to ably support the MENA energy sector, including the proactive advancement of the energy transition agenda.”

Dr. Ahmed Ali Attiga, Chief Executive Officer of APICORP, said: “We are immensely proud to close yet another successful financial year for APICORP. The milestones we achieved in 2020 were made more remarkable given the shockwaves of the unprecedented triple crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic that severely impacted the financial results of peer financial institutions and affected all sectors. Complemented by the resolute support from our Member Countries, deep partnership base, and the hard work of all staff members, our positive results underscore the soundness of our long-term investment and funding strategy, as well as our agile and efficient approach to tackle the challenges of 2020.”

“Looking ahead, we will continue to solidify our position as the trusted financial partner to the MENA energy sector. In line with our development mandate, we aim to focus on supporting the growth of the private sector – particularly in the clean and renewable energy space – to accelerate the energy transition and build a more sustainable future for the Arab region,” Dr. Attiga added.

Business Line Highlights