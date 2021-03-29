RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Basketball Africa League To Tip Off Historic Inaugural Season In May

Authors:

APO Importer

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) today announced that the league’s historic inaugural season will tip off Sunday, May 16 at the Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, with 12 teams from across Africa competing in the new professional league. The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com), builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA Regional Office Africa has organized on the continent and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside of North America. The first BAL Finals will be held Sunday, May 30.

National Basketball Association (NBA)

Photo: Apo

The BAL will implement robust health and safety protocols for the 12 teams and personnel traveling to Rwanda, based on guidance from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, with advice from public health officials and medical experts.

Recommended articles

“We are thrilled that the inaugural Basketball Africa League season will take place at the world-class Kigali Arena,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “Through the BAL, we will provide a platform for elite players from across the continent to showcase their talent and inspire fans of all ages, use basketball as an economic growth engine across Africa, and shine a light on Africa’s vibrant sporting culture.”

“We are extremely happy tofinallylaunchthe highly anticipated first season of the BAL,” said FIBA Africa and BAL Board President Anibal Manave. “FIBA and the NBA have been working closely together to develop protocols to address the health and safety of all players, coaches and officials. The experience of hosting the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers in Rwanda late last year will contribute to a safe and successful inaugural BAL season.”

The league today also announced an adjusted competition format for the inaugural season, which will feature a total of 26 games at the Kigali Arena. The competition will tip off with an 18-game group phase with the 12 teams divided into three groups of four. During the group phase, each team will face the three other teams in its group once. The top eight teams from the group phase will qualify for the playoffs, which will be single elimination in all three rounds.

Below are the 12 club teams from 12 African countries that will compete in the inaugural BAL season:

COUNTRY TEAM Algeria GSP ( https://bit.ly/3diB0ji ) (Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers) ** Angola Petro de Luanda ( https://bit.ly/3ryAnHs ) (Clube Atlético Petroleos de Luanda) * Cameroon FAP ( https://bit.ly/2Ph0aGX ) (Forces Armées et Police Basketball) ** Egypt Zamalek* ( https://bit.ly/3czzRop ) Madagascar GNBC ( https://bit.ly/2PESmhU ) (Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club)** Mali AS Police ( https://bit.ly/3lZnp4m ) (Association Sportive de la Police Nationale) ** Morocco AS Salé ( https://bit.ly/2PESq1 ) (Association Sportive de Salé) * Mozambique Ferroviàrio de Maputo ( https://bit.ly/3cuKkBs ) ** Nigeria Rivers Hoopers BC ( https://bit.ly/3rAVlFs ) (Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club)* Rwanda Patriots BC (https://bit.ly/3u58Ajy) (Patriots Basketball Club)** Senegal AS Douanes ( https://bit.ly/3rGFTId ) (Association Sportive des Douanes) * Tunisia US Monastir (https://bit.ly/3diCoCm) (Union Sportive Monastirienne)*

*Champion from national league that earned representation in the inaugural BAL season

**Secured participation in the inaugural BAL season through a BAL qualifying tournament (https://bit.ly/31wMgTw)

Champions from the national leagues in Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia earned their participation in the inaugural season. The remaining six teams, which come from Algeria, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique and Rwanda, secured their participation through BAL qualifying tournaments conducted by FIBA Regional Office Africa across the continent in late 2019.

The BAL groups and additional details about the league will be announced at a later date.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).

Media contact: Yvon Edoumou BAL +221 77 637 3401 yedoumou@thebal.com

About the BAL: The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the NBA, is a new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa. Headquartered in Dakar, Senegal, the BAL builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA has organized in Africa and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America. Fans can follow the BAL (@theBAL) on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and register their interest in receiving more information at www.theBAL.com .

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

Here are 4 types of single women that men avoid

3 Music Awards; all the winners and best performances from the 2021 awards show

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

‘Marry your jobs; women will leave you if you’re poor’ – Ken Agyapong advises young men

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Nana Akua Addo and husband