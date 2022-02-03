Binance Charity to donate US$160,000 to victims of AFCON 2021 Stadium crush in Cameroon

“We express our sincere condolences to all victims and families who were affected by the tragedy. As one of the sponsors of the AFCON 2021 tournaments and as humans, it was an extremely heartbreaking incident and we want to do our part to help the victims' families.

A death in a family can cause monetary problems for those who are left, whether short or long term. As such, while we cannot heal the hurt, we will continue to offer all our support and we encourage other sponsors to do the same,” said Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity.

Binance Charity is committed to supporting the development of the Africa continent.

Binance Charity is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of blockchain-enabled philanthropy towards achieving global sustainable development. Binance Charity aims to transfer philanthropy by developing a 100% transparent donation platform based on blockchain to build a future where technology innovation is used to end all forms of poverty and inequality, advance sustainable development and ensure that no one is left behind. To date, Binance Charity has supported over 1 million end beneficiaries through various projects.