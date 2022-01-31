Bolt announces winners for 2021 Driver League contest in Ghana

Other winners: Gideon Anokye and Azumah Matthew also received brand new cars under the categories best driver in Accra and best New Driver, respectively.

The competition was launched in October 2021, and ran for a period of 12-weeks, giving Bolt drivers in Ghana the opportunity to win one of four brand-new cars alongside weekly prizes like television sets, mobile phones and many other items.

In his address, David Kotei Nikoi, Country Manager, Bolt Ghana, said: “We are out to make the dreams of our drivers a reality and I heartily congratulate all the winners in this contest.”

“We are constantly positioning ourselves to be the company of choice for our riders, drivers and entire customer base and poised to roll out products, services and campaigns that improve transportation, and entrepreneurship needs respectively,” he added.

Nikoi gave the assurance that Bolt will continue to stay true to its commitment to make people’s lives easier.

He also emphasized that: “The one thing we are keen on as Bolt is to ensure we not only focus on business goals but also on the stakeholders that make the achievement of those goals a reality. And all our drivers are integral to this vision.”

He proceeded to thank the Ministry of Transport, DVLA, NLA, Goldstar Insurance Brokers and Star Assurance for their immense support and partnership.

In 2021, Bolt rewarded three lucky winners with brand new cars during the Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge, to encourage drivers to provide exceptional service and trips to riders. The winners were elated and thanked the management and staff of Bolt for recognizing their hard work.

To ensure transparency and fairness, the promotion was run on the National Lottery Authority’s Caritas Platform with a grand raffle draw held earlier to pick the top drivers on the various categories (Accra, Kumasi, and New Driver).

Speaking on the fairness of the competition, Mr. Benard Buamah of the NLA said: “NLA used a random number generating system to ensure a free and fair selection of winners. The competition is fair, and all drivers should work with diligence and endurance.”

Speaking after winning his brand-new vehicle, Noah Padi, overall best driver for the 2021 Bolt Drivers’ League contest said: “I am very shocked because I never expected to win. I only came here to support other drivers and see what was going to transpire here today.”

On his advice to other drivers, Mr. Padi said: “I urge other drivers to give in their very best as they drive with Bolt. If you get tired while you are driving, take an hour or so off to rest or reset and get back to work, running.”