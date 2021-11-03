Booking opens for top African trend forecasters at BizTrends 02.02.2022

Don’t miss this once-off chance to attend an intensive, entertaining and highly visual afternoon of 100% pure trends. BizTrends 02.02.2022 has been CPD accredited by Masa, to upskill and empower organisations and brands with highly specialised trend content strategies for the year ahead.

Meet the speakers for BizTrends 02.02.2022

Dion Chang is one of South Africa’s best known trend analysts, founder of executive trend consultancy Flux Trends, lecturer, author and columnist, whose annual State We’re In forecasts are much anticipated by business and media. His Class of 2020 report on the post-pandemic youth groups has been highly regarded. He interprets trends as ‘business strategy’ and ‘management consultancy’; he lectures at business schools, including Gibs, UCT’s Graduate School of Business and Duke CE; and sits on the Wits Centre on African Philanthropy and Social Investment advisory board.

Dali Tembo is the former MD of Instant Grass, and current CEO and co-founder of global consumer insights agency The Culture Foundry Co, providing strategic ​guidance ​to ​corporations ​across ​Africa, the UK, the US ​and ​MEA. Tembo has degrees in organisational psychology, business management, honours in marketing and an MBA specialising in emerging markets from the University of Liverpool.

Moky Mokura is the executive director of Africa No Filter, a donor collaborative focused on shifting the African narrative. Prior to that she was the deputy director for communications Africa at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. A well-known TV presenter, TedX speaker, producer, author, publisher and a successful entrepreneur, she holds an honours degree in politics, economics and law from Buckingham University, UK.

Bronwyn Williams from Partner Flux Trends is a trend translator, future finance specialist – part futurist, part economist, business trends trend analyst, author, academic, columnist and media personality, with over a decade’s breadth of experience in strategic management, trend research and foresight, consulting to blue chip clients in the public and private sector across the African continent, with a particular interest in crypto and digital economics. A perennial crowd pleaser on the BizTrends bill for a third year in a row.

Franklin Ozekhome is the founder of Identiture, a Lagos-based trends and innovation consultancy. He is a African pop culture specialist, trend and consumer intelligence researcher, former group strategy director at Insight Redefini/Publicis One, representing marketing communication firms Insight Publicis, Leo Burnett, Digitas, Quadrant MSL, All Seasons Zenith and Starcom Media, with clients such PepsiCo, MTN, Visa, GSK, British Airways, Nestle, Samsung, Guinness, Liberty Health, Google and Jaguar Land Rover; founder ofTrends +Intelligence Network Africa and Bschool, a strategy and innovation academy for marketing and creative professionals.

Khumo Theko trends analyst and trendspotter – joining the dots of Africa-based trend insights via her content hub I See Africa. With a BA in fashion design from Lisof, a former cultural identity trend spotter at Flux Trends, currently digital trends analyst for Draftline Digital Agency, the digital agency for AbinBev, encompassing analysis, forecasting and social listening via data and insights for consumer-centric brand optimisation. Theko takes her place as a worthy thought leader on societal trends influencing business.

Nicola Cooper is the founder of Nicola Cooper and Associates. Winner of the Most Innovative Market Research Specialists at South Africa MEA Business Awards 2021, R&A Consultancy of the Year at South Africa MEA Business Awards 2020. Academic and analyst, teacher, speaker and brand consultant, a well-known presence in Africa’s fashion and lifestyle landscapes, inextricably linked to past eras and movements, with her gaze set on ever-shifting futures, charting trends and behaviour on the hyperlocal and international scale. A familiar face in South African media on TV and radio lifestyle entertainment programmes and documentaries, with a leaning towards youth culture and mentorship.

Event: BizTrends2022Date: Wednesday, 02 February 2022Time: 13h30 – 17h30 with tea breakLocation: VirtualPrice: R150 per head; 25% discount for bookings of five or more. Students are free.

Visit Meet the speakers for BizTrends 02.02.2022 - Booking opens (https://bit.ly/3CIhbgD) or mail rsvp@bizcommunity.com for more information.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Bizcommunity.

About BizTrends2022: The go-to source for South African, Pan-Africa and global business trends each year, comprising some of Bizcommunity’s most-read content annually. Now in its 17th year, a highlight of the business calendar, featuring contributor opinions from 100s of South Africa’s most influential trendspotters, forecasters and analysts across 19 industries. For year-round longevity, a permanent trends newsfeed repository is accessible on the site and industry newsletters.

Media files