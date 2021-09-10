Botswana: African Development Bank approves $137 million loan for post-pandemic economic recovery

“The African Development Bank is providing support for reforms to enhance private sector-led agriculture, and transformation of the industrial sector,” said Leila Mokadem, Director General of the Southern Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office. “Agriculture value addition can serve as a springboard for industrialization and job creation,” she added.

The project aligns with the Bank Group’s Ten-Year Strategy (2013-2022) and its High Five strategic priorities, particularly Industrialize Africa, and Improve the quality of life of the people of Africa.

Botswana is at very low risk of debt distress, and has a positive medium-term growth outlook, although a lack of economic diversification exposes the country to significant vulnerabilities.

The Bank Group’s active portfolio in Botswana amounts to UA 57.7 million ($81.9 million) and comprises four projects. The financial sector accounts for the largest share of the portfolio by sector (97.1%), followed by agriculture (1.7%) and industry (1.2%).

