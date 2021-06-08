Burkina Faso: anticipating the immediate consequences of conflict on agricultural livelihoods and food security

In 2019, FAO launched a pilot initiative on strengthening early warning and anticipatory action to mitigate the immediate consequences of conflict and displacement in Burkina Faso. The initiative stemmed from the recognition that while existing rapid response mechanisms answer immediate needs on water, shelter, health and food, there is limited capacity to do the same regarding consequences of conflict and violence on people’s agricultural livelihoods.
