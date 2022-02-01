Business education is the next area Marquis Robinson plans to make his mark

Robinson’s life as a hustler and a seller started when he was still just a kid in rural South Georgia. As a middle schooler, he was known for trying to land deals and sell candy, DragonBall Z cards, and different kinds of toys to the kids in his school and neighborhood. This enterprise of his repeatedly got him “punished” by his mom in the form of time he was forced to read business magazines as a way of making him do his least favorite activity, reading. This selling mindset may have come naturally, but it was the influence of his mother that drove him to further his education in business. After having majored in business and history at university, Robinson still felt that his career needed education to be optimally effective. As a younger investor, he spent $5,000 on a personal coach who brought him to a stronger understanding of what his business would be and how he could deliver the results that he wanted to see from his investments. A testament that everything happens for a reason, Robinson has been able to put his teaching skills to use even in his new career. Through his coaching, many students have achieved successful five-figure sales in only their first couple of deals, as his many satisfied students’ show in their testimonials and respective careers following their times as his clients. The techniques that he has been able to develop can help the average real estate investor avoid the many difficult decisions and mistakes that one makes while building their investment portfolio.