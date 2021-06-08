Campenaerts & Nizzolo for Baloise Belgium Tour

Victor Campenaerts, now recovered and ready to race again after his exploits at the Giro d'Italia where he won stage 15 of the Italian grand tour, will lead our team alongside Italian and European Champion, Giacomo Nizzolo. Dimitri Claeys and Lukasz Wisniowski will add great strength and depth to our lineup, both capable of riding to success on Belgian roads. Lasse Norman Hansen, Emil Vinjebo & Matteo Pelucchi will complete our line-up. Victor Campenaerts - Rider "I'm really excited to be back racing and on home roads. After racing the classics for the first time this year, and really enjoying that experience, the first stage here will be on a typical classics style course. So, I am really excited for that. We have a very strong team, we have options with Nizzolo for the sprint stages and Dimitri, Lukasz and me all for the GC so we will go for it in our Ubuntu way."