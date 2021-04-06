RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Canon commits to the Next Generation of Creative Storytellers with its Student Development Programme

World-class advice, portfolio reviews and one-on-one mentorship fromesteemed industry professionals;unrivalled access to inspirational lectures, talks and speakers, all taking place digitally for the second year in a row.

Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) is excited to announce the 2021 CanonStudent Development Programme, now in its fifth consecutive year.Running from 1 st – 4 th September2021, Canon willoffer250students from across Europe, Middle East and Africathe exclusive opportunity to participate inits bespokeeducational programme designed to enhance students’visual storytellingskills and advance their careers.

The importance of photography and supporting its rising stars has become more apparent than ever this year, as it has the power to shape the world's perceptions, tell stories and make history. With applications opening on1 st April2021,the second digital edition of the Canon Student Development Programmewill offersuccessfulparticipantsthe chance tohave their portfolio reviewed bysome of themost influential names in the world of photographyto help them on their journey to becoming young professionals.

Each student will be partnered with a mentorover the summerfrom whom they will receive one-on-one preparationtime,ahead of having their curated portfolios reviewedwithin a group review session in September.This year, expert coaching will be provided by some of the world’s leading photo professionals, includingCanon Ambassadors( https://bit.ly/2Q4rubG ) such as visual artistLaura El-Tantawy( https://bit.ly/31MBBEs ) and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalistMuhammed Muheisen( https://bit.ly/2OpOHVd ).

Alongside the portfolio reviews theProgramme willalsoinclude a series of inspirational lectures, taking place digitally from world-renownedexperts including photographers, picture editors and publishers, who will share practical advice as well as their thoughts andperspectives over trends and developments in the industry.

Since 2017, over 800 students have attended the Programme, resulting in real success stories of talents that have gone onto establish incredible careers. Alumni such as KseniaKuleshova (2017) ( https://bit.ly/2Q1cawo ),whohas since gone on to become a successful photojournalist,works regularly for publications including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal;whileMicheleSpatari(2018) ( https://bit.ly/3wz0kKO ) is an award-winning documentary and news photographerfor AFPwho has captured some of the most significant events in recent history, including the Covid-19 pandemic. Since attending the Programme, both photographers havealsogone on to become Canon Ambassadors.

KseniaKuleshova, Programme Alumni and Canon Ambassador said:"The Canon Student Development Programme is a great way for aspiring photographers to gain invaluable experience, learning from and mixing with professionals in the industry. During my time on the Programme, I learned not only how to better present and promote my work but was also able to use it to reflect on my experience and motivate myself when the week ended.”

AmineDjouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa said: “As we approach our fifth year of the Canon Student Development Programme, we’re excited to welcome the next generation of creative storytellersonboard. Part of Future Focus, Canon’s dedicated programme for turning young talent into professionals,we look forward to championingfuture photographersbygiving them the tools, knowledge and opportunity to advance their careers and build on their skills.”

To apply to be a part of the 2021 Canon Student Development Programmeorview the entry criteria, please visit:https://bit.ly/39LFGgm

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media enquiries, please contact: Canon Central and North Africa Mai Youssef e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com APO Group - PR Agency Rania El Rafie e. Rania.elrafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com

