Canon commits to the Next Generation of Creative Storytellers with its Student Development Programme

Since 2017, over 800 students have attended the Programme, resulting in real success stories of talents that have gone onto establish incredible careers. Alumni such as KseniaKuleshova (2017) ( https://bit.ly/2Q1cawo ),whohas since gone on to become a successful photojournalist,works regularly for publications including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal;whileMicheleSpatari(2018) ( https://bit.ly/3wz0kKO ) is an award-winning documentary and news photographerfor AFPwho has captured some of the most significant events in recent history, including the Covid-19 pandemic. Since attending the Programme, both photographers havealsogone on to become Canon Ambassadors.
KseniaKuleshova, Programme Alumni and Canon Ambassador said:"The Canon Student Development Programme is a great way for aspiring photographers to gain invaluable experience, learning from and mixing with professionals in the industry. During my time on the Programme, I learned not only how to better present and promote my work but was also able to use it to reflect on my experience and motivate myself when the week ended.”
AmineDjouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa said: “As we approach our fifth year of the Canon Student Development Programme, we’re excited to welcome the next generation of creative storytellersonboard. Part of Future Focus, Canon’s dedicated programme for turning young talent into professionals,we look forward to championingfuture photographersbygiving them the tools, knowledge and opportunity to advance their careers and build on their skills.”
To apply to be a part of the 2021 Canon Student Development Programmeorview the entry criteria, please visit:https://bit.ly/39LFGgm
