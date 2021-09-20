Canon Goes Live! It's Frontiers of Innovation with Expo 2020

Taking place on September 27 th , 2021, live on the Canon EMEA LinkedIn page ( https://bit.ly/3EAKS4A ). The event will feature an exciting panel of industry experts, including Dina Storey - Director of Sustainability Operations, Expo 2020 Dubai, Dennis Micheni –Chief Executive Officer,Discover Brands3D Printing, Temitope Ekundayo, CEO,PrintivoLimited,Nigeria and Zahir Hassan Managing Director, Power Print Dubai.

The speakers will provide a candid insight into the industry’s biggest challenges, from how the pandemic has affected the commercial and corporate print sectors, to predictions about how things will continue to unfold over time.

Other topics that will be explored during the hour include industry insights for the next 12 months – including technology and behavioral trends. And as no discussion about the print industry would be complete without looking at the role of automation in the print sector, the speakers will share their thoughts on the pros and cons of automation, and the roles they believe will never be automated.

Mai Youssef, Corporate Communications and Marketing Services Director, Canon Middle East and Canon Central and North Africa, commented: “With International Print Day just a few weeks away, we at Canon EMEA (https://bit.ly/2Xq8TdD) believe there’s no better way to celebrate the lead up to the day than by partnering with Expo 2020 to dedicate our upcoming episode of Frontiers of Innovation to one of the world's most interesting industries – the print industry.”

She added: “We’ve lined up a great panel of knowledgeable speakers who promise to deliver a lively session filled with honest insights that will benefit anyone interested in this sector.”

The September Frontiers of Innovation session will take place live on the Canon EMEA LinkedIn page ( https://bit.ly/3ApzgyR ), and future episodes of the webinar can be expected every month until April 2022.

Click here - https://bit.ly/3Ez30vO to join us and set a reminder!

About Canon: Canon Europe is the EMEA strategic headquarters of Canon Inc., a global provider of imaging technologies and services. Canon Europe has operations in roughly 120 countries, with approximately 13,300 employees and contributes to around a quarter of Canon’s global revenues annually. Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80 plus year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities, from cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies. Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( https://bit.ly/3tT9eBL ) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. Canon is constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through its technology and spirit of innovation, it pushes the bounds of what is possible – helping to see our world in ways we never have before. Further information about Canon Europe is available at: www.Canon-europe.com .

About Dubai Expo 2020: From 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as it brings together the planet in one place to reimagine tomorrow.

• With the purpose of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 will be the world’s most impactful global incubator for new ideas, catalysing an exchange of new perspectives and inspiring action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges

• Expo 2020 will be the biggest cultural gathering in the world, presenting a visually striking and emotionally inspiring 182 days, as more than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – create the largest and most diverse World Expo ever

• Expo 2020’s sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to preserve and protect our planet, explore new frontiers and build a better future for everyone

• For six months, Expo 2020 will be a must-visit family destination, with thousands of events, amazing exploratory experiences, and free entry for children up to age 18

• Expo is committed to building a more equitable and just world for everyone, while keeping visitors safe by following the latest guidance of the world’s leading medical, science and health experts

• Expo 2020 is the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, located on a 4.38 sqkm site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

• Built with a meaningful and measurable long-term legacy in mind, the Expo site will transform into District 2020 – a model global community that will rethink the cities of the future – after Expo 2020 closes its doors

About World Expos: In 1851 the Crystal Palace was the centrepiece of London’s Great Exhibition – the first World Expo. It celebrated the man-made industrial wonders of a rapidly changing world. Architecture, contents and a theme, ‘Industry of All Nations’, were combined to create a big idea of nations meeting nations in shared technological and commercial progress. In more recent years, participants in World Expos, including governments, international organisations and companies, have gathered to find solutions to universal challenges and to promote their achievements, products, ideas, innovations, their national brand, and their nations as destinations for tourism, trade and investment.

World Expos are held under the auspices of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE)( http://bie-paris.org ), the intergovernmental organisation responsible for overseeing and regulating international exhibitions (‘Expos’) and for fostering their core values of Education, Innovation and Cooperation. Today, four types of Expos are organised under the BIE’s auspices: World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos and the Triennale di Milano.

