Canon to Harness the Power of Imagery to Inspire a World of Change at Expo 2020 Dubai

As the official printing and imaging solutions provider, Canon will bring to the exhibition highly advanced secure technology to protect the data of an estimated 300,000 accreditations. All accreditations are being printed on Canon devices and each accreditation will act like a personal “passport”, determining which areas the holder can and cannot access on-site. While also providing exhibitor and visitor access to convenient printing and digital photo services throughout exhibition sites, Canon will help operations on site to be more efficient by providing managed print services, state-of-the-art printers and the latest smart office solutions.

Through the partnership, Canon will bring state-of-the-art technology and innovative solutions to the event to enhance experiences for consumers and businesses alike. The brand will also explore opportunities to drive innovation in areas such as sustainability, smart cities and space exploration as they are important sectors for Canon and a major focus of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA) said: “Our sponsorship with Expo 2020 Dubai stems from mutual values and principles, whilst allowing us the opportunity to spread these values on a global stage.

“One of Canon’s key programmes - Miraisha will be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai through a series of success stories. During Expo 2020 Dubai, African students will have the opportunity to come to the event to showcase their talent, putting their work at the forefront of an international audience.

Miraisha is a program that is dedicated to developing skills in Africa in photography and film and Print. The overall aim of the program is to promote job opportunities and future livelihoods in the continent by offering workshops to photographers, videographers and filmmakers, as well as print business owners to enhance their skills”- added Adukia.

In addition, Canon will host a series of interactive events and programs to promote using the power of imagery to capture, preserve and share with the world the most inspiring transformative ideas showcased at the exhibition. Canon’s interactive events and programs will align Expo 2020 Dubai’s pillars of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability with corporate priority platforms of the ‘Future of the Planet’, the ‘Future of People in it’ and the ‘Future of what is Possible’.

The Future of the Planet : For Sustainability Week, Canon will launch the ‘Moments that Matter’ photography competition in collaboration with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (HIPA)that will run through the duration of Expo 2020 Dubai. Participants will be challenged to creatively capture imagery that best reflects the ideals of sustainability across any of four categories critical to global sustainability issues: Economic, Human, Environmental and Social.

The Future of People in it : Canon will host educational initiatives for photography enthusiasts including Canon Juniors Academy and Canon Academy, organize weekly photo walking tours at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, provide dedicated services for professional and semi-professional photographers and videographers through Canon Professional Services, and engage children visiting the event to explore their imaginations and artistic talents through Canon Creative Park.

The Future of what is Possible : Canon worked with Expo 2020 Dubai to bring its ‘Frontiers of Innovation’ to the exhibition. This broadcast series brings together a wide range of experts to discuss common business challenges and opportunities related to key topics that will be front and center throughout the exhibition with the goal of driving innovation and generating solutions to support businesses in various sectors across the Middle East and Africa.

There is so much to look forward to at Expo 2020 Dubai – visitors in the UAE and those abroad can engage with several amazing experiences on-site and virtually. This is a great opportunity to steer in a new era of endless possibilities for the planet and people across borders. We aim to bring to Expo 2020 Dubai the ability to harness the power of imagery to inspire a world of change.”

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( https://bit.ly/3EUIru7 ) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

Canon is Expo 2020 Dubai’s official printing and imaging provider and is the first company ever to be the single provider of imaging and printing solutions for a World Expo. Canon brings next-generation technology and innovative solutions to Expo 2020 Dubai and will provide opportunities to embrace themes on social evolution such as women empowerment, sustainability, technological innovation and youth participation.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com .

