Canon's SI-VAR programme to empower System Integrators and Value-added resellers launches in Africa

Canon launched the SI-VAR programme in Egypt and Nigeria earlier this year and is currently extending to other countries across Africa.

At the SI-VAR launch, Canon took the opportunity to introduce an extended product warranty and the new, state-of-the-art i-Sensys range of compact laser printers which promise to take home and small office printing to a new level.

Amine Djouahra , sales and marketing director for Canon Central & North Africa, says that Canon’s mission is to work collaboratively with partners to transform their businesses. “The SI-VAR programme strengthens our partner relationships through regular, two-way communication, ongoing learning and development. Our partners trust us to deliver expertise, sustainability and innovation.

“Our corporate philosophy of ‘Kyosei’ – living and working together for the common good – is demonstrated in our these relationships, as well as our product design, manufacturing processes and commitment to the environment.”

Canon’s comprehensive range of innovative single and multi-function printers makes them a trusted supplier for systems integrators and resellers around the world. “Our ultra-reliable printers give people the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital world, whether at home or work.”

The SI-VAR programme recognises consumers’ increasing demand for fully integrated solutions. “Through ongoing communication and training, we ensure our partners have an in-depth understanding of how Canon products can best work together to provide a complete imaging solution.”

To join the SI-VAR programme, Canon partners commit to a structured plan for growth. In return, they receive open access to Canon’s best practices, training programmes and growth strategies. There are rewards along the way for achieving agreed goals.

“Our SI-VAR programme allows our partners to achieve growth, expand knowledge, realise efficiencies, increase profitability and identify new business opportunities,” concludes Djouahra. “We look forward to expanding it across the region.”

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.