Capacity building for better management of prisons in the Central African Republic

The three-day training, from 25 th to 27 th of August 2021, conducted by the Mission’s Justice and Corrections section in partnership with the non-governmental organization Penal Reform International at the CAR Ecole Nationale d’Administration et de Magistrature (ENAM), is part of support to the Central African government’s prison reform strategy.

The session brought together 40 participants from the CAR Ministry of Justice, including prison directors and security officers from Bangui, Bambari, Bangassou, Bimbo Bouar, Berberati, Mbaïki and Paoua.

Once established, the committees – a first in CAR – will work for better management of prisons to facilitate the social reintegration of prisoners. Committee responsibilities will, significantly, extend to the management of vocational training projects for inmates.

Interactive learning modules focused on the composition of the committees, various actors and their roles, measures for transparency in prison administration, resource allocation and the improvement of prisoners’ living conditions. Practical exercises examined the creation of income-generating activities within prisons, including the development of micro-projects and production work plans, and also touched on market trends and regulations.

Improved prison management, and in particular vocational training activities, will promote the reintegration of prisoners – thereby helping to reduce recidivism rates and enhance public safety.

