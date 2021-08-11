Capri Palace Jumeirah unveils second exclusive pop up with Dior in nod to Italian Dolce Vita

This year, as a continuation of its exclusive partnership with luxury FrenchmaisonDior, Capri Palace Jumeirah is home to an exclusive pop-up store at its popular celebrity hangout Il Riccio Restaurant & Beach Club. Set against sweeping views of the Mediterranean coastline, the dedicated space showcases the reimagined Dioriviera capsule collection by celebrated designer Maria Grazia Chiuri. Guests will be wowed by the eye-catching hues of the Fall 2021 line, featuring blue, chartreuse and raspberry, chosen to evoke sunny getaways and life’s sweet pleasures – the perfect ode to la Dolce Vita that is so beautifully brought to life at Capri Palace Jumeirah. The collection invites guests to discover must-haves by Dior Maison alongside icons of Dioriviera collection. In a nod to the summer getaway offered by Capri Palace Jumeirah, the collection will also feature exclusive marinière sailor tops bearing the name of Capri, as well as fans and pillows, while visitors can admire a one-of-a-kind surfboard and Vespa adorned with the “Christian Dior” signature.

The hotel has also collaborated with STUDIO TRISORIO, a popular art gallery based in Naples, to exhibit a specially curated collection of paintings, sculptures, photography, video and digital installations, perfectly complementing the contemporary art installations dotted throughout the hotel.

Ideally placed in the bustling town of Anacapri – one of the most exclusive and unspoiled parts of the island – Capri Palace Jumeirah stands high up on a hill overlooking the Gulf of Naples. A perfect embodiment of the Italian Dolce Vita, it is designed in the style of an eighteenth-century Neapolitan palazzo. The elegantly appointed 68 hotel rooms feature white, blue and neutral tones, while ceramic tiles and bespoke furniture evoke the sense of an Italian family home, exuding a sense of familiarity with the surrounding locale. The hotel is also home to a wealth of exceptional culinary experiences, including the two Michelin starred signature restaurant L’Olivo and Il Riccio Restaurant & Beach Club, a treasure trove of flavours with the most beautiful terrace on the island.

Health and safety remain Jumeirah’s top priority. All its hotels and restaurants are implementing the highest safety and hygiene standards and following local Government directives to ensure that guests and colleagues are in safe hands. As a result of these measures, 13 of Jumeirah’s properties, including Capri Palace Jumeirah, have been awarded the Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing and inspection services. Furthermore, the island of Capri has been declared COVID-free, with over 90% of residents and all tourism sector employees having received the first dose of the vaccine or being fully vaccinated. The hotel is also organising PCR tests for any guests who need one, with results provided within 24 hours.

Prices start from €725 Euros per night for a classic room. Assistance with private transfers by speedboat or helicopter leaving from Naples or Sorrento can be arranged. Please visit www.Jumeirah.com/capripalace for more information and bookings. Meanwhile, stay connected via our social media channels and don’t forget to tag us in your posts #TimeExceptionallyWellSpent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Jumeirah Group.

Download more images: https://bit.ly/3jJhUpC

For more information, please contact: Marita Rivas Director of Sales & Marketing at Capri Palace Jumeirah rivas@capripalace.com

About Capri Palace Jumeirah: Located at the heart of the Mediterranean, Capri Palace Jumeirah is a stunning luxury property where guests immerse themselves in the breathtaking natural beauty of Capri and imaginative artwork from contemporary artists. Nestled in a secluded corner of the island with panoramic views of the sea, the resort features 68 immaculately designed guestrooms, a two Michelin-starred restaurant offering exquisite cuisine, the exclusive Capri Medical Spa - a world-class spa facility – a private beach club and large outdoor pool set within beautiful, manicured gardens.

About Jumeirah Group: Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 23 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues is Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority. It has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels, while strictly adhering to each market’s respective Government directives. Demonstrating Jumeirah’s commitment to operating its hotels to the highest global standards, 13 of its hotels hold the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label, with Jumeirah Al Naseem being the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. The Group is working closely with Bureau Veritas to certify its wider portfolio. www.Jumeirah.com

Media files