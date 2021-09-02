Cellulant and Gainde 2000 Partner to Improve Africa's Trade Environment by Digitising Payments for Governments and Multinational companies

GAINDE 2000 is probably one of the first trade facilitations Systems providers in Sub-Saharan Africa. It covers a large scope of functionalities and allows traders and shipping companies to lodge their declarations online to customs. GAINDE 2000 core business has evolved into designing, implementing and operating digital platforms for Governments and businesses. It is a critical player in the dematerialization of administrative formalities in Africa, with consulting services delivered in more than 20 countries. To enable a more secure and trusted digital environment, GAINDE 2000 has also established a Digital Certification Authority (PKI) called BTRUST 360 that allows them to encrypt and sign data.

When asked about the partnership, The Regional Executive Director, GAINDE 2000, Daniel SARR said that “this partnership with Cellulant not only marks a milestone on our journey to facilitate trade formalities; it also signifies a dramatic shift for the future of financial trade-related transactions, security operations and human-driven applications. This partnership will bring together GAINDE 2000 expertise in trade facilitation and digital transformation with the power and scale of Cellulant in digital payments platforms, data science and risk monitoring.”

Cellulant will provide a single digital payments platform- Tingg- which will address the complex payments needs for both governments and businesses. Tingg makes it easy to collect and make payments across multiple payment methods in different currencies, connecting thousands of businesses with 154 payment options across 35 countries. The platform powers payments for 220M consumers on a single inclusive network allowing for interoperability across Africa. Regarding the partnership, Baba Gueye, the Regional Head of Cellulant in WAEMU stated, ‘’the relationship with Gainde 2000 grew in a very organic way before the partnership crystallised. As pioneers in our respective sectors, we have complementary core businesses. We have been at work since April 2020 and share great ambitions for the continent as digitalisation has become an imperative for every business and sector. Through this partnership, we can offer governments and businesses alike a full range of dematerialized solutions on the backbone of digital payments to complete the experience."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cellulant.

For more information, please contact: Prudence Komu Media@cellulant.io

