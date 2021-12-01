CEMAC Ministers Endorse African Energy Week 2022

Demonstrating their commitment to Africa’s energy development, Ministers from the region have also confirmed that National Oil Companies (NOCs) from the CEMAC region will not only attend AEW 2022, but will also work on signing contracts and getting deals done at Africa’s premier energy event – facilitating a platform through which NOCs and regional stakeholders can engage in interactive discussions and advance cooperation and partnerships while moving the continent towards a new era of integration and collaboration in a bid to form impactful relationships that will drive the continent’s energy growth.