RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Closing of 41st SADC Summit: A Call to Respond to the Ravaging Impacts of COVID-19 in the Region

Authors:

APO Importer

The theme of this year’s Summit,“BolsteringProductive Capacities in the face of COVID-19 Pandemic for Sustained, Inclusive, Economic and Industrial Transformation,” is a call on all of us to respond pragmatically and proactively to theravaging impacts of COVID-19 on the socio- economic situation in the region.

Republic of Mauritius
Republic of Mauritius

This was the gist of theremarksof the President of the Republic of Malawi and Chairperson of theSouthern African DevelopmentCommunity(SADC),Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, during the closing session of the 41st Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, held today, at Bingu International Convention Centre, Lilongwe Malawi.

Recommended articles

President Chakwera pointed out that theSummit has been constructive and progressive towards shared goals of regional integration and economic cooperation.It is time, he said, to rebuild and recapacitate productive resources and to fully unleash our peoples’entrepreneurial capabilities while achieving structural and industrial transformation.

He further spoke of the importance ofindustrialisation, diversification to value added manufactured products anddigitalisation amid thepandemic adding thatthe SADC Industrialization Strategy and Roadmap is key to making this a reality.

The President underlined that the region is peaceful, secure, and stable, thanks to the solidarity and vigilance while emphasising thatthe Summit's decision for the United Republic of Tanzania to host the Regional Counter Terrorism Centre under the SADC Regional Counter Terrorism Strategy and Action Plan is a step in the right direction.

President Chakwera also expressed gratitude to the Outgoing SADC Executive Secretary, Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax and extendedcongratulations to Mr. Elias Mpedi Magosi of the Republic of Botswana on his appointment to the position of SADC Executive Secretary. He looks forward to working closely with the latter forthe implementation of the 2020-30 Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) and SADC Vision 2050.

Hereiterated his Government’s commitment tothe full implementation of the Summit Decisions towards the creation of a SADC that is peaceful and free, inclusive and united, productive and competitive, industrialised and prosperous, as well as strong and just.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Mauritius.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Industry Revitalization and Investment: South Sudan's Minister of Petroleum Hon. Puot Kang Chol Places South Sudan on Stage at African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

Coronavirus: UK donates COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt

British Embassy Cairo

New 11-Country Report Reveals African Farmers Missing out on AgriTech Innovations that Could Supercharge the Sector with Opportunities for Youth

Heifer International

African Development Bank Coding for Employment program marks milestone: 130,000 users across Africa

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)