COP26: African Development Bank's climate champions celebrated in Glasgow

Grace W. Kpan (https://bit.ly/30U3zRo) promotes universal access to energy in Africa. She has set up Light On, an initiative of young Africans, which promotes entrepreneurship in key areas that are a lever for the economy in West Africa so they will be able to face community issues like access to energy. On 15-16 October 2021, in Abidjan, Light On hosted the first edition of the Regional Energy and Sustainable Development Fair with the support of the African Development Bank.

Zineb Aghzou (https://bit.ly/3jDDVHl) creates clean energy by working as an engineer at the largest concentrated solar power plant in the world, Morocco’s Noor Ouarzazate project, financed with a combined investment of nearly $2.5 billion from the African Development Bank, Climate Investment Funds, the World Bank and other partners.

Bonmwa Fwangkwal (https://bit.ly/3GriFhy) is spurring Africa's transformation towards a circular economy. Bonmwa is Program Manager for the Secretariat of the African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA), hosted by the African Development Bank.

Prithiviraj Booneeady (https://bit.ly/3Chxe4J) is improving weather observation to enhance climate resilience in Botswana. He is coordinator of the Southern African Development Community Climate Services Center, financed by the African Development Bank through the Climate for Development in Africa Special Fund.

Jean Yves Andé (https://bit.ly/3jGI5Ox) is helping Côte d’Ivoire access climate finance to better respond to the negative impacts of climate change. He was appointed coordinator of a project at the Africa Climate Change Fund, hosted by the Bank.

Adama Tondossama (https://bit.ly/3miJHzW) is working to conserve the Banco National Park in Côte d’Ivoire. Adama is a water and forests engineer for the Abidjan Urban Transport Project, supported by the African Development Bank.

The African Development Bank has served as an implementing agency of Climate Investment Funds since 2018. Climate Investment Funds launched the ChangeMakers campaign in September 2021 and will continue to showcase global ChangeMakers and partners leading up to and beyond COP26.

The African Development Bank will participate in COP26 to amplify Africa’s voice and priorities on climate change.

Find out more about the Bank’s COP26 participation here (https://bit.ly/3mhzUtL).