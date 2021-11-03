COP26: FIFA commits to net-zero emission by 2040 and launches FIFA Climate Strategy

“This is a critical moment. The change in weather patterns is impacting the environment and its rich biodiversity, food security and access to fresh water, as well as the health and well-being of individuals,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a video address to the delegates gathered in Glasgow.

“Following my election as FIFA President in 2016, FIFA became the first international sports organisation to join the UNFCCC Climate Neutral Now campaign, pledging to measure, reduce and compensate the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the FIFA World Cups™. I am proud to announce today that − based on our long experience with climate action in football − FIFA has developed a comprehensive climate strategy and is committed to investing substantial resources that will allow FIFA and football to reach the ambitious and necessary objectives of the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework.”

The FIFA Climate Strategy consists of four pillars and three key goals that will put FIFA on the path to climate-friendly performance, to protect FIFA’s tournaments from the negative climate change impacts, and to ensure climate-resilient football development across FIFA operations and events by 2040.

It includes a host of concrete initiatives to:

educate the global football workforce on climate-related impacts and climate-friendly solutions;adapt football regulations and activities to be more resilient to current and anticipated impacts of climate change;reduce the carbon emissions of FIFA and football to contribute to the Paris Agreement (https://bit.ly/3GOWbXV) and the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework objectives; andinvest in climate protection and support football stakeholders with access to know-how to tackle the impacts of climate change.

“We, as inhabitants of this planet, must all make this our priority,” added FIFA Council member Isha Johansen in addressing the Sports for Climate Action − On the Race to Zero session at COP26. “Football also has the power to radically shift mindsets on climate change and mainstream climate action. We have a huge, attentive audience and it is our duty to amplify these key messages. We will help educate fans on climate change and encourage them to play their part in protecting the planet and the beautiful game. We have a moral, urgent duty to accelerate our action. Our commitment to protecting our climate remains unwavering.”

