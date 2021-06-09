RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 Update (09 June 2021)

Over 4.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent - with more than 4.4 million recoveries &amp; 132,000 deaths cumulatively.

View country figures &amp; more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: http://arcg.is/XvuSX .

