Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 10 April 2021, 9 am EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (4,330,666), deaths (115,191) and recoveries (3,888,495) by region:

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

Central (143,411 cases; 2,315 deaths; 128,830 recoveries):

Burundi (3,027; 6; 1,155), Cameroon (61,731; 919; 56,926), CAR (5,491; 75; 5,056), Chad (4,616; 167; 4,254), Congo (10,084; 137; 9,286), DRC (28,511; 745; 25,841), Equatorial Guinea (7,059; 104; 6,683), Gabon (20,631; 127; 17,456), Sao Tome and Principe (2,261; 35; 2,173)

Eastern (538,157; 9,617; 409,805):

Comoros (3,758; 146; 3,568), Djibouti (9,662; 94; 7,551), Eritrea (3,447; 10; 3,166), Ethiopia (225,516; 3,111; 167,945), Kenya (144,154; 2,309; 98,183), Madagascar (27,034; 486; 23,355), Mauritius (1,185; 12; 730), Rwanda (23,260; 314; 20,991), Seychelles (4,395; 24; 4,091), Somalia (11,978; 576; 5,058), South Sudan (10,340; 114; 10,090), Sudan (31,833; 2,063; 24,214), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (41,086; 337; 40,685)

Northern (1,282,102; 36,826; 1,121,582):

Algeria (118,159; 3,123; 82,452), Egypt (208,876; 12,362; 158,454), Libya (166,888; 2,807; 152,328), Mauritania (18,005; 450; 17,307), Morocco (500,984; 8,885; 487,414), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (353; 20; 236), Tunisia (268,837; 9,179; 223,391)

Southern (1,924,643; 60,630; 1,815,890):

Angola (23,242; 549; 21,589), Botswana (42,674; 636; 38,203), Eswatini (17,370; 669; 16,642), Lesotho (10,707; 315; 4,471), Malawi (33,779; 1,126; 31,239), Mozambique (68,506; 789; 58,236), Namibia (45,193; 559; 43,483), South Africa (1,556,242; 53,226; 1,481,637), Zambia (89,783; 1,226; 85,559), Zimbabwe (37,147; 1,535; 34,831)

Western (442,516; 5,803; 413,479):

Benin (7,515; 93; 6,452), Burkina Faso (12,924; 152; 12,571), Cabo Verde (18,629; 177; 17,077), Côte d'Ivoire (45,089; 260; 44,197), Gambia (5,564; 166; 5,111), Ghana (91,109; 752; 88,971), Guinea (20,746; 132; 18,408), Guinea Bissau (3,675; 66; 3,049), Liberia (2,042; 85; 1,899), Mali (11,393; 404; 7,081), Niger (5,062; 188; 4,746), Nigeria (163,652; 2,059; 154,073), Senegal (39,307; 1,074; 38,031), Sierra Leone (3,995; 79; 2,828), Togo (11,814; 116; 8,985)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

