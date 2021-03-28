Central (125,002 cases; 2,067 deaths; 106,559 recoveries): Burundi (2,657; 6; 1,155), Cameroon (47,669; 721; 38,820), CAR (5,170; 68; 4,957), Chad (4,465; 158; 4,092), Congo (9,681; 135; 7,898), DRC (27,887; 734; 25,398), Equatorial Guinea (6,851; 102; 6,335), Gabon (18,426; 109; 15,863), Sao Tome and Principe (2,196; 34; 2,041)
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 27 March 2021, 9 am EAT
Africa Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (4,167,350), deaths (111,561) and recoveries (3,735,535) by region:
Photo: Apo
Eastern (482,023; 8,756; 355,094): Comoros (3,689; 146; 3,494), Djibouti (7,169; 66; 6,235), Eritrea (3,208; 9; 2,970), Ethiopia (196,621; 2,769; 152,508), Kenya (128,178; 2,098; 91,513), Madagascar (23,358; 375; 21,424), Mauritius (900; 10; 629), Rwanda (21,309; 300; 19,657), Seychelles (3,996; 20; 3,324), Somalia (10,664; 471; 4,634), South Sudan (10,079; 108; 9,391), Sudan (31,409; 2,028; 23,990), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (40,934; 335; 15,147)
Northern (1,231,848; 35,413; 1,090,609): Algeria (116,565; 3,074; 81,171), Egypt (198,681; 11,804; 152,198), Libya (156,116; 2,602; 143,697), Mauritania (17,745; 448; 16,976), Morocco (493,867; 8,793; 481,597), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (92; 8; 54), Tunisia (248,782; 8,684; 214,916)
Southern (1,899,365; 59,711; 1,788,949): Angola (21,961; 532; 20,250), Botswana (38,466; 506; 33,903), Eswatini (17,312; 666; 16,313), Lesotho (10,686; 315; 4,438), Malawi (33,415; 1,112; 29,417), Mozambique (66,879; 758; 55,074), Namibia (43,179; 504; 41,153), South Africa (1,543,079; 52,602; 1,469,565), Zambia (87,583; 1,198; 84,264), Zimbabwe (36,805; 1,518; 34,572)
Western (429,112; 5,614; 394,324): Benin (7,100; 90; 6,452), Burkina Faso (12,650; 145; 12,314), Cabo Verde (16,911; 165; 16,011), Côte d'Ivoire (42,468; 229; 38,246), Gambia (5,365; 163; 4,990), Ghana (90,287; 740; 87,137), Guinea (19,501; 116; 16,350), Guinea Bissau (3,615; 61; 2,921), Liberia (2,042; 85; 1,899), Mali (9,719; 376; 6,751), Niger (4,972; 185; 4,578), Nigeria (162,388; 2,039; 149,986), Senegal (38,456; 1,034; 36,322), Sierra Leone (3,962; 79; 2,800), Togo (9,676; 107; 7,567)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
Media files
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh