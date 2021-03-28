APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa | PR in Africa, Press Release Distribution, Media Coverage. The latest Africa-related news releases & official statements issued by companies, governments, international organizations, NGOs & the UN.

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 27 March 2021, 9 am EAT

Authors:

APO Importer

Africa Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (4,167,350), deaths (111,561) and recoveries (3,735,535) by region:

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

Photo: Apo

Central (125,002 cases; 2,067 deaths; 106,559 recoveries): Burundi (2,657; 6; 1,155), Cameroon (47,669; 721; 38,820), CAR (5,170; 68; 4,957), Chad (4,465; 158; 4,092), Congo (9,681; 135; 7,898), DRC (27,887; 734; 25,398), Equatorial Guinea (6,851; 102; 6,335), Gabon (18,426; 109; 15,863), Sao Tome and Principe (2,196; 34; 2,041)

Recommended articles

Eastern (482,023; 8,756; 355,094): Comoros (3,689; 146; 3,494), Djibouti (7,169; 66; 6,235), Eritrea (3,208; 9; 2,970), Ethiopia (196,621; 2,769; 152,508), Kenya (128,178; 2,098; 91,513), Madagascar (23,358; 375; 21,424), Mauritius (900; 10; 629), Rwanda (21,309; 300; 19,657), Seychelles (3,996; 20; 3,324), Somalia (10,664; 471; 4,634), South Sudan (10,079; 108; 9,391), Sudan (31,409; 2,028; 23,990), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (40,934; 335; 15,147)

Northern (1,231,848; 35,413; 1,090,609): Algeria (116,565; 3,074; 81,171), Egypt (198,681; 11,804; 152,198), Libya (156,116; 2,602; 143,697), Mauritania (17,745; 448; 16,976), Morocco (493,867; 8,793; 481,597), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (92; 8; 54), Tunisia (248,782; 8,684; 214,916)

Southern (1,899,365; 59,711; 1,788,949): Angola (21,961; 532; 20,250), Botswana (38,466; 506; 33,903), Eswatini (17,312; 666; 16,313), Lesotho (10,686; 315; 4,438), Malawi (33,415; 1,112; 29,417), Mozambique (66,879; 758; 55,074), Namibia (43,179; 504; 41,153), South Africa (1,543,079; 52,602; 1,469,565), Zambia (87,583; 1,198; 84,264), Zimbabwe (36,805; 1,518; 34,572)

Western (429,112; 5,614; 394,324): Benin (7,100; 90; 6,452), Burkina Faso (12,650; 145; 12,314), Cabo Verde (16,911; 165; 16,011), Côte d'Ivoire (42,468; 229; 38,246), Gambia (5,365; 163; 4,990), Ghana (90,287; 740; 87,137), Guinea (19,501; 116; 16,350), Guinea Bissau (3,615; 61; 2,921), Liberia (2,042; 85; 1,899), Mali (9,719; 376; 6,751), Niger (4,972; 185; 4,578), Nigeria (162,388; 2,039; 149,986), Senegal (38,456; 1,034; 36,322), Sierra Leone (3,962; 79; 2,800), Togo (9,676; 107; 7,567)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Media files

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Photo: Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

3 Music Awards; all the winners and best performances from the 2021 awards show

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

Here are 4 types of single women that men avoid

Shatta Wale: The extravagant lifestyle of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Gory accident on KNUST campus kills two students, three others injured

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

School mate recounts how Nadia Buari wept after Mfantsiman forced her to cut her hair