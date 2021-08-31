RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Algeria: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA) Supports Algeria in Its Fight Against COVID-19

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) delivered 50 Oxygen Concentrators to the Ministry of Health of Algeria to combat COVID-19 as the number of cases were increasing.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)

Algeria, which combats the COVID-19 pandemic fiercely, faces difficulties in the treatment processes of ICU patients due to problems with oxygen supply.

TİKA implemented a project to support patients during this difficult process and delivered 50 oxygen concentrators brought from Turkey to Algerian officials.

The delivery ceremony was attended by Ümit Alparslan Kılıç, Undersecretary of the Turkish Embassy in Algiers; Ali Farhi, Deputy Director General of Public Health and Health Reforms at the Ministry of Health of Algeria; Dr. Alparslan Çevik, TİKA’s Algiers Coordinator; and officials of the Ministry of Health of Algeria.

TİKA had previously provided 5 tonnes of hygiene products, 12 tonnes of food, 130,000 masks, and 2,500 coveralls to Algeria during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Agency had also built a teleconference room in the National Agency for the Development of Health Research of the Ministry of Higher Education in the city of Oran in order to support the studies on the pandemic.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

