Coronavirus - Algeria: United States Donates Field Hospital to Help Algeria Fight COVID-19

Acting Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood announced delivery of the $2.6 million field hospital during his visit to Algeria on July 27, and construction began the following day. The unit is mobile and entirely self-contained, including for purposes of water and electricity. An experienced team can reassemble the field hospital in as little as three days.

Chargé d’Affaires Gautam Rana said during the hospital’s installation ceremony, “The field hospital is part of the United States’ commitment to sharing resources in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. This comes on top of vaccines through COVAX and the more than $4 million in aid the United States has provided to Algeria since the beginning of the pandemic. The U.S. government remains committed to providing continued assistance to the Algerian people as the world faces an unprecedented global challenge.”

The Defense Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Algeria, Colonel Chris D’Amico, added, “We are also planning to deliver a second, identical field hospital to the Ministry of Health in the coming months.”

