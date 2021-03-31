Coronavirus - Botswana: New dawn for Botswana’s COVID-19 response

In the past year, over 36 000 people had been infected, over 500 lives lost, sluggish growth in the economy, and disruptions to everyday life. The COVAX Facility plans to deliver at least 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this year. This is an exceptional global effort to make sure citizens worldwide have access to vaccines and that lives may be saved. The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine and the immediate roll-out of an extensive vaccination plan provides new hope in the continuing fight against the pandemic in Botswana.