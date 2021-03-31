Coronavirus - Botswana: New dawn for Botswana’s COVID-19 response

The shipment is the first of many that will be allocated to Botswana in the coming months through the COVAX Facility. The facility is working to accelerate the development of and access to COVID-19 vaccines. It is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO) working in partnership with UNICEF as well as the World Bank, manufacturers, civil society organizations, and others.
“WHO and the COVAX partners are happy to support the Government of Botswana in combating COVID-19. These vaccines will complement the other public health measures including wearing masks, hand washing, and social distancing. Botswana has done a tremendous job in its efforts to control the disease and roll-out vaccination. We commend their efforts and reaffirm our commitment to support them further,” said Dr. Josephine Namboze, WHO Country Representative in Botswana.
This is the second batch of vaccines that entered the country this month. On 9 March Botswana received a donation of 30 000 COVID-19 vaccines from India. The Covishield vaccines are the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.