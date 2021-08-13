RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Botswana: Pfizer Vaccine Consignment Destined for Botswana Not Cancelled

Authors:

APO Importer

The Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to refer to a misleading article published by the Sunday Standard/The Telegraph in its social media platforms,erroneously suggesting that the Pfizer Vaccine consignment of 81,900 doses due to Botswana has been cancelled.

Government of Botswana
Government of Botswana

This is totally false and malicious since the ministry has responded to the Sunday Standard enquiry indicating that the arrival of the consignment has been postponed, not cancelled, due to logistical arrangements and will now arrive in the country within the next few days on a date yet to be communicated.

The ministry assures the public that there has been absolutely no misunderstanding or irregularity in the ministry's dealings with the supplier as purported.

The ministry regrets that such falsehood is being communicated to the public by the said newspaper at this critical moment in the fight against the pandemic.

We can only hope that the media will remain committed to professionalism and always exercise restraint and utmost responsibility.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Botswana.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court